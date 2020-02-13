Alabama House Votes to Make it a Hate Crime to Target Police Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill to make it a hate crime to target police officers. Representatives voted 92-0 to add the law enforcement profession to the categories, along with race and religion, covered by Alabama’s hate crime law.

The bill found broad support in both parties in the House of Representatives following the shooting deaths of six Alabama law enforcement officers in 2019 and another death this month.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

