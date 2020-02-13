Atlanta Prosecutor Deciding Whether to Open Investigation into James Brown’s Death

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into singer James Brown’s death. Brown, known as the godfather of soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown’s death was caused by another person. Howard met with her Wednesday. His spokesman says Howard will review a bin of materials Hollander brought before deciding whether to open an investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Categories: News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts