BREAKING: Search Underway for Possible Plane Crash in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is first on the scene of a possible plane crash in Pike Road. Right now, a search is going on to find any wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta reports that it received distress calls from a small plane in the Pike Road area.

Emergency crews are using a helicopter to see if they can find any wreckage. So far, they haven’t found anything.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews are stationed near the intersection of Pike Road and Meriweather Road, ready to respond if a crash scene is discovered.

Captain George Beaudry of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has told Alabama News Network on the scene that they’re asking the public to avoid that area and to give any emergency vehicles the right-of-way.

Beaudry also says they are asking owners of large property to look around and report any sign of debris or fallen trees.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this breaking story.