Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy Thursday Afternoon; Sunshine Returns Friday

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms greeted many of us Thursday morning. Most of the rain exited stage right as of midday, with a cloudy sky lingering. A cold front pushed well east of our area, and cooler air is filtering into our area. We could see highs near 60° this afternoon, but temperatures are already shy of this west of I-65. Temperatures gradually fall through the afternoon area-wide. We’ll also have a breezy northwest wind of 10-15 mph. Expect noticeably cooler temperatures this evening, with low 50s at 7PM falling through the 40s through the 11PM hour. Winds could still be near 10 mph, so that will add an extra chill to the air. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky, though clouds could gradually clear late.

Some clouds linger early Friday/Valentine’s morning, but clear quickly. Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of the day, but it’s going to be cooler with highs in the 50s. Friday night looks cold with lows near 30° under a clear sky. The weekend begins on a dry note, though clouds may increase gradually Saturday. High temperatures look milder, reaching the 60s. Sunday looks a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are also possible during the afternoon, with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky.

Rain becomes more widespread at times next week. Tuesday may feature the best chance for rain as our next cold front arrives from the northwest. The front likely slides southeast of our area Wednesday/Thursday, but rain could linger post-front through Thursday. Temperatures become milder early in the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look cooler after the front pushes south of our area.