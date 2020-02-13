Lowndes County Sheriff Remembers “Big John” Williams While Sharing his Vision

by Alabama News Network Staff

It has been three months since Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams was shot and killed in downtown Hayneville.

While some continue to grieve over their beloved sheriff, the department will continue to push forward under the leadership of Christopher West.

West was appointed to the position in December of 2019 by Governor Kay Ivey. He has over 2o years of law enforcement experience, including time he served as Chief Deputy under “Big John” Williams.

“Our personnel is still kind of in shock about it but we’re just trying to love on each other, take care and be patient with each other and try to get through this as best as we can,” said West.

West says some changes he is working on includes adding more patrol units.

“We currently don’t have the patrol officers that we need to cover the county properly. Our county commission has been great with supporting us with that effort,” said West.

West says the goal is to be proactive rather than reactive, while building trust between the officers and the community.

“We’re going to embrace this community and we want this community to embrace us. We’re not here to hurt anyone. We’re here to help but at the same time we are not going to let elements of our community hurt our community,” said West.

The cut off date for employment register was January 15, but you can still register for the next round, just visit www.lowndescountysheriff.com.