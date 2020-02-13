Morning Rain/Storms; Falling Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain and storms will end early today, but clouds will linger for much of the day. We do note, extreme Southeast Alabama are highlighted in a “marginal risk” for first thing this morning, but by mid morning, the storms should be pushing out of the state.

Today will be much cooler as temperatures will fall from the 60s and 70s this morning into the 50s this afternoon with a brisk northwest wind.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will feature a good supply of sunshine both days with cold mornings. Friday morning will have lows in the mid to upper 30s and the high Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning will be very cold with lows around 30°, but we should see highs return to the lower 60s. Clouds begin to return Sunday, but the rain looks to return slower so much of the state should be dry on Sunday. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Some showers are possible Monday, but rain seems more likely Tuesday through Wednesday as a surface front creeps into Alabama and becomes nearly stationary. That means the potential for more heavy rain across the state and mild temperatures with 70s expected.

Be thankful on this Thursday!

Ryan