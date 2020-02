MPD: Two Men Shot; Investigation Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say two men who shot Thursday evening.

The men were located in a vehicle in the 6000 block of Atlanta Hwy. Police say both sustained serious gunshots wounds and are being treated at a hospital.

According to MPD, the exact location of shooting is unknown, but the victims drove to Atlanta Hwy from an area nearby off of North Burbank Dr.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.