Troy Man Faces Life Following Indictment for Sex Crimes Against Two Minors 20 Years Ago

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of Robby Glenn Morrow for multiple sex crimes against two child victims in Crenshaw County. The crimes happened more than 20 years ago.

Morrow, 54, of Troy, was arrested by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Crenshaw County Jail.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Crenshaw County grand jury on February 10, resulting in Morrow’s indictment.

Morrow is charged with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes. The alleged crimes were committed against two young girls, then 14 and 15. Morrow was living in Luverne at the time.

The matter was reported to the Attorney General’s Office in late 2018.

No further information about the investigation or about Morrow’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Morrow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment for the count of first-degree rape, which is a class A felony. He also faces potential penalties of one to 10 years for each of the five additional counts, all of which are class C felonies.