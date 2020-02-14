A Brief Chance To Dry Out

by Shane Butler

High pressure has moved back over the deep south and this will keep us mainly dry through Sunday. Abundant sunshine overhead will provide some warmth with temps in the lower 60s Saturday. Moisture begins to increase and a few showers will try to work through the area on Sunday. Temps will remain fairly mild with highs in the mid 60s. A warming trend continues into early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will manage low to mid 70s. The chance for rain increase during the same time. It’s setting up to be another active weather pattern starting Tuesday and continuing though Thursday. We break out it and cool down again late week and into that upcoming weekend.