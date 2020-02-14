Abundant Sunshine Valentines Day; Showers Return Sunday

by Ben Lang

Colder temperatures returned this morning across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the mid and upper 30s. Expect a gradual warm up this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s under abundant sunshine. Winds remain breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures cool quickly this evening thanks to the clear sky with winds gradually subsiding. Expect mid 40s by 7PM before falling to near 40° by 11PM. Overnight lows generally range between the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday features a mostly sunny sky and slightly warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the low 60s. Saturday night looks slightly milder with lows near 40° thanks to increasing clouds. Clouds continue to increase Sunday, and showers are possible by the afternoon. However, rain doesn’t look very widespread or heavy, so it won’t be a washout. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 40s.

Next week features more clouds than sun and a decent chance for rain, at least through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday look warm, with highs in the 70s. Rain looks light and somewhat hit-or-miss Monday, but showers and storms look more widespread Tuesday as our next front arrives from the northwest. The front clears our area to the south Wednesday, but rain could continue behind the front on Wednesday.

The end of the week features cooler temperatures, with highs just in the 50s Thursday and Friday. While the forecast still calls for a chance for rain and a mostly cloudy sky each day, model runs today trended drier for late next week. We’ll see if that holds true in future runs.