Annual King Unity Breakfast Honorees Include Nobel Prize Winner

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More details emerge about some of the dignitaries set to attend this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

A stacked line-up of honorees at the annual Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast — will feature three notable women — including a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

“We’ve had former presidents, we’ve had vice presidents, we’ve had congressional leaders.”

And now you can add Nobel Prize winners to that impressive list.

Organizers of the annual King Unity Breakfast at Wallace Community College Selma — say Nobel Prize winner Leymah Gbowee of Liberia — will receive the inaugural International Peace and Justice Award at this year’s event.

“It’s not often that Selma has Nobel Peace Prize awardees. So this is just great,” said Hank Sanders.

He says Gbowee helped put end to a civil war in Liberia — by helping women stage a sex strike.

In addition, Sanders says Coumba Toure of Senegal — will receive the International Unity Award. He says Toure has dedicated her life to serving others.

“Always trying to protect children, always trying to lift those who are down,” said Sanders.

Stacey Abrams of Georgia will receive the National Unity Award at the breakfast. Abrams is the first black woman in the US — to win a major party’s nomination for governor.

Now she’s working to protect voting rights — and fair elections.

“Hopefully this will energize us to leave from this year’s Jubilee and Unity Breakfast with a feeling that we obviously know there is change needed and we must be that change that we want to see,” said WCCS President James Mitchell.

Martin Luther King III — his wife Arndrea — and daughter Yolanda — will receive the Family Unity Award — at this year’s event.