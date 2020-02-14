Authorities End Search for Plane Reported Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The search for a plane that possibly crashed in Pike Road has ended.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday evening after no evidence of a plane crash was discovered.

A statement released by the sheriff’s office said, “After utilizing the available resources, and exhausting all efforts and information, the decision has been made to presently suspend further searches at this time. If additional evidence becomes available, a determination will be made as to whether to conduct additional search operations.”

Anyone with land in rural areas of Pike Road is encouraged to check for signs of wreckage.