Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Require Men to Have Vasectomy at Age 50

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama lawmaker fed up with her colleagues’ attempts to outlaw abortion has filed legislation to require all men over 50 to get vasectomies. Democratic Rep. Rolanda Hollis said her bill is no more outrageous than attempts to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights.

Alabama lawmakers last year approved a ban on abortion unless the woman’s life was in danger. A federal judge blocked the law from taking effect while a legal challenge plays out in court. Hollis’ bill suggests the state require a man to get a vasectomy within one month of turning 50 or after the birth of his third child.

Forced sterilization has previously been ruled unconstitutional.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)