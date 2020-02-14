Opp Man Killed in House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

On February 13, around 11:36 p.m., Opp Fire Department and Opp Police Department responded to a structure fire at 601 McCord Street. Upon arrival, Engine 7 reported a working fire with heavy fire showing vented through the roof and out the front.

Fire personnel entered the residence extinguishing the fire and conducting a primary search for any victims. Fire personnel located a male in a bedroom on the east side of the residence deceased.

The victim has been identified as Larry Larkins, 43, of Opp.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama Fire Marshals Office, Opp Fire Department and the Opp Police Department.