Opp Police Searching for Person Who Shot into a Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opp police need your help finding the person who shot into a home this morning. Three people were inside the home.

Investigators say at around 4:40 a.m., they responded to the 700 block of Barnes Street.

They discovered five bullet holes in the front bedroom window. They say the bullets traveled through the bedroom before hitting a wall.

Police say there were two adults and one juvenile inside the home. They were not hurt.

Officers say they recovered 9mm shell casings outside the bedroom window.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.