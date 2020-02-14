Sunny & Sweet Valentine’s Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Finally a couple of sunny and dry days ahead as both Friday and Saturday will feature a good supply of sunshine, which will certainly give us a chance to dry out. After the cold start this morning, the high today should be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday morning will be another very cold one with most locations below freezing, but then Saturday afternoon highs return to the lowers 60s. We expect clouds to increase Sunday, but for now we will leave the forecast dry for most of the day, but some scattered light rain is possible late Sunday over South Alabama. The high Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

SURFING THE JET STREAM REDUCES AVIATION RADIATION: Last weekend, British Airways Flight 112 made headlines when it flew from New York to London in less than 5 hours, smashing the speed record for subsonic flight. It did it by surfing the jet stream. The plane’s early arrival had an unintended benefit: Passengers absorbed significantly fewer cosmic rays. Surfing the jet stream, it turns out, is a good way to manage aviation radiation.

NEXT WEEK: Some showers are possible Monday. Then, a cold front will bring another widespread rain event with occasional showers Tuesday through Thursday to Alabama, rainfall totals should be in the 1-2 around one inch for most of the state, but severe storms for now are not forecast. It will be very mild, with highs reaching the 70s Tuesday before cooler air returns over the latter half of the week.

Have a Vivacious Valentine’s Day!!!

Ryan