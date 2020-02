by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the location of Michael Smith wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree and Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The incidents in question occurred on January 29, and January 30.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.