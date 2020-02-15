Clouds Increase Saturday Night; Showers Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to Saturday morning, but temperatures rebounded nicely under a sunny sky. Highs reached the low to mid 60s. Temperatures drop off quickly again this evening. We’ll begin in the low 50s around 7PM, but fall into the upper 40s by 9PM. Temperatures likely remain in the upper 40s through 11PM thanks to increasing clouds. Clouds increase further overnight, and it won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Showers return to our area Sunday. However, some of us may not see rain. The best chance and coverage of rain stays along and south of highway 80. Rain could arrive as early as the morning, and persist all the way into the evening. Outside of the chance for rain, expect an overcast sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain totals remain rather light, with perhaps a couple tenths of one inch along and south of highway 80. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 50s/low 60s as clouds linger overhead.

Several days of next week feature wet weather. However, it doesn’t look like a washout at all times. Monday looks cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s. We’ll likely have light rain at times also. Tuesday features a better chance for showers and storms due to a cold front approaching from the northwest. Highs reach the mid 70s. The front passes to our south Wednesday, but post-frontal rain could continue. Rain looks light and more hit-or-miss on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with cooler temperatures. Wednesday’s highs may only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain coverage and intensity could increase once more on Thursday, despite the front remaining well to our south. Temperatures look quite cool, with highs in the 50s. The rain finally comes to an end on Thursday, however. Thursday night lows fall into the 30s under a clearing sky. Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather rolls on into early next weekend. Saturday looks fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase again Sunday, and rain is possible as well. At this point, model agreement is poor on the evolution of our next weather system late next weekend into early the following week. We’ll get a better idea on that as we get a little closer to next weekend.