Monday Final Day to Register for Upcoming Alabama Elections

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary elections in Alabama. People have until midnight to electronically register to vote in the election. Voters can check their registration status and polling place at the Alabama secretary of state’s website. Voters will cast ballots in the presidential, senate and congressional races as well as a number of state races. Alabama voters will also decide a proposed constitutional amendment to abolish the elected state school board and replace it with a commission appointed by the governor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)