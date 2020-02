2 Dead after Domestic Dispute in Notasulga

by Alabama News Network Staff

Multiple people are dead after a domestic dispute turned deadly in Notasulga.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The shooting occurred in Notasulga along Highway 14.

The victim’s identities have not yet been released.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Notasulga Police Department and SBI continue to investigate.

