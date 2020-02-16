Alabama Eligible for Nearly $42M in Federal Water Funding

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is in line for nearly $42 million in federal funding to help with projects related to water. An announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency says the state is eligible for about $18 million to help with projects like fixing old water infrastructure, fixing storm water problems and recycling. Another $23 million is available to improve drinking water systems. Those projects can include things like removing water lines that contain lead and protection from floods. The money goes to state revolving funds that make loans available for projects.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)