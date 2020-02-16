Cloudy But Warmer Early This Week; Showers And Storms Likely Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy, cool, and wet day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures only rose into the 50s this afternoon, and it was quite wet in south Alabama. In fact, Andalusia picked up nearly an inch of rain today. Clouds linger this evening, with temperatures hovering in the low 50s between 7 and 11 PM. An isolated shower remains possible, especially in far south Alabama. Tonight looks mainly dry, save for a few isolated showers. Lows fall to near 50°.

The first several days this week feature more clouds than sun and more rounds of rain. However, it doesn’t look like a washout at all times. Monday looks cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s. It looks mainly dry however, with just isolated showers. Tuesday features a better chance for showers and storms due to a cold front approaching from the northwest. Highs reach the mid 70s. The front passes to our south Wednesday, but post-frontal rain continues. Overall, rain looks a little less likely Wednesday than Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with cooler temperatures. Wednesday’s highs may only reach the low to mid 60s.

Rain coverage and intensity could increase once more on Thursday, despite the front remaining well to our south. Temperatures look quite cool, with highs in the 50s. The rain finally comes to an end late Thursday. Thursday night lows fall into the 30s under a clearing sky. Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather rolls on into early next weekend. Saturday looks fairly seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase Sunday, and rain is possible as well. At this point, model agreement is poor on the evolution of our next weather system late next weekend into early the following week. We’ll get a better idea on that as we get a little closer to it. However, rain looks likely next Monday also.