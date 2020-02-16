MPD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and- run involving a pedestrian.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and Fire Medics responded to I-85 Southbound between Forest Avenue and South Union Street at about 9:18 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a body found in the wood line.

An adult female was found with fatal injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the female had been struck by a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this crash to call accident investigations at 625- 2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.