Residents Concerned About Possible Pollution from Quarry

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. – Some residents are concerned about possible pollution as an Alabama company plans a quarry in the Opelika area. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Florence-based Creekwood Resources recently submitted applications for air and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits. The newspaper reports that one of the permits would enable the company to discharge certain pollutants into local waters. Limits would be placed on how often it could be done, but opponents say it would threaten the water quality of Saugahatchee Lake. City officials say that state regulators have determined that the proposed equipment and operations should be able to meet state and federal air pollution control requirements.

