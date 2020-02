12 Years Later: Remembering the EF-3 Tornado that Hit Prattville in 2008

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 2008 Prattville Tornado

2/4 2008 Prattville Tornado

3/4 2008 Prattville Tornado

4/4 2008 Prattville Tornado







Monday, February 17 marked the 12-year anniversary of an EF-3 tornado hitting Prattville.

According to the National Weather Service, 50 people were injured and an estimated 200 homes and 40 businesses were damaged or destroyed during the storm.

Winds were estimated to have been around 155 mph.

The tornado also crossed into Elmore County near Millbrook. No injuries or major damage reported in Elmore County.