Body of Elderly Scottsboro Man Found Inside Car in Flooded Creek

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities have recovered the body of an 82-year-old man inside a car that was swept into a flooded creek earlier this month.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency statement says the body of Raymond Edwards of Scottsboro, was found Sunday afternoon by a diver. He was still inside his vehicle. Hikers had reported seeing someone gesture from a vehicle as it went into South Sauty Creek in Buck’s Pocket State Park on Feb. 5. It took 11 days to recover his body.

His death raises the toll of February’s first wave of bad weather to at least six people across the South.

2/17/2020 11:02:38 AM (GMT -6:00)