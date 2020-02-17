Byrne Fights to Make Senate Runoff in Crowded Field

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said he expects to make the GOP runoff in the race for U.S. Senate. Byrne is part of a crowded field that includes former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The three-term congressman is giving up his safe congressional seat to run for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Byrne has recently stepped up attacks on Sessions and Tuberville. A new Byrne campaign ad dismisses Session as someone who let President Trump down and got fired. Sessions’ spokesman John Rogers says the attack was proof that Byrne is desperate.