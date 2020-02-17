Man Suspected of Pour Scalding Hot Liquid on Family Member Wanted by Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has notified CrimeStoppers of a subject wanted for felony Domestic Violence warrants.

Alnekeo Davis is wanted for Domestic Violence Assault 1st degree. Davis reportedly caused serious physical injury by means of a scalding liquid thrown on the victim, who was a family member.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alnekeo Davis, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.