More Rain Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler



We have another active weather pattern setting up for this week. Several waves of rain and possibly storms will manage to work through our area. A couple will come through Tuesday. It’s mainly rain but a t-storm can’t be ruled out. We don’t see anything going severe but some rumbles of thunder might be heard at times. It’s going to be a fairly warm day with temps climbing into the 70s for highs. Clouds and some light rain activity is ahead for Wednesday. Temps come down a bit with highs in the lower 60s. Another round of rain gears up for Thursday. It will be a cloudy and cool day with rain at times. Afternoon highs will only manage the lower 50s. After its all said and done, rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches for the week. We get sunshine and dry conditions back on Friday. High pressure builds over the deep south once again. A quick surge of colder air moves in and overnight temps fall into the 30s. Saturday is looking sunny and dry with highs in the 60s but more rain is on tap for later Sunday. We see early week starting out wet with another disturbance passing through with rain.