Severe Weather Awareness Week Is Underway in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed this week as Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. This leads up to the state sales tax holiday weekend on severe weather preparedness items, which takes place from Feb. 21-23.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, everyone is encouraged to conduct a personal tornado safety drill. The National Weather Service says this drill will be in conjunction with our weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test that will be run at a special time around 9:10 AM. An actual tornado warning will not sound, but schools, civic organizations and businesses should still practice what they would do in the event of a tornado warning.

This is a good week to check to make sure your emergency kit is complete and to purchase any missing items. Check this list to see which emergency preparedness items are included in the state sales tax holiday.