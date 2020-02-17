Wet at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

More of the same for our Monday as the sky will feature more clouds than sun, but temps will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are likely through the day, but rain becomes more widespread tonight as a warm front lifts north across the state.

RAIN, SOME STORMS: A cold front moves into the state tomorrow and then stalls across South Alabama for midweek. Tuesday will be very mild with highs in the 70s, and that could allow for a few stronger storms as the front pushes through, but as now, the SPC does not have any part of Alabama highlighted in a risk of severe storms, and we are not expecting severe storms, however, we will monitor trends the next couple of days. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler as highs will be in the 60s Wednesday, and the mid 50s on Thursday. Both days, will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain possible, but nothing excessively heavy. Rainfall totals are still expected to be in the 1-3 inch range these three days, but additional flooding issues are not a concern as the rain should fall over a longer period of time, but of course we will continue to monitor the rivers and steams that will run full for a while.

DRIER TO END THE WEEK: The front finally gets kicked out of the state by Friday as high pressure settles back into the state, allowing the rain to come to an end by Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and lows around freezing. That dry weather looks to continue in the weekend as well as both Saturday and Sunday look to remain dry with slowly moderating temperatures.

Have an incredible Monday!

