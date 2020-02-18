City of Montgomery and Tuskegee University Partner for Urban Innovation Center in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery and Tuskegee University held a dedication of the Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center in Montgomery.

The purpose of the center is to create a world class innovation entrepreneurship and education center for urban food systems. The center will also assist the community and food security community with development and education.

The center will be a partner with other organizations to highlight the synergy with agriculture, art design, and faith.

The Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center will be located at Mobile and Grady Street.