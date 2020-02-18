Golden Apple: Cassie Fields

by Ryan Stinnett

It’s time to meet our Golden Apple Award winner…this month’s winner comes from the Autauga County School System. In her sixth year of teaching at Pine Level Elementary, third grade teacher Cassie Fields has been described as amazing, caring, excellent, loving, encouraging, involved, and willing; just to name a few when it comes to the well-being and success of her students.

“I take a lot of things into consideration…the kids, what they like to learn, and what we have to teach and kinda combine the two together, we like to have fun. Our motto in my classroom is we are going to work hard and we are going to have fun, so as long as we work hard, we get to do the fun things with experiments and STEAM activities. We try and make it as interesting as possible, we don’t want to continue to just be in the books if we can do something outside the box for them to learn that’s what we try and do,” says Fields.

Congratulations Miss Fields!