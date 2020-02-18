Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency to Aid in Alabama Flooding Recovery Efforts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued a State of Emergency effective at 12:00 p.m. CST on February 18, to aid in Alabama’s recovery efforts following the recent flooding. The SOE includes all 67 counties.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency,” Governor Ivey said. “This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”

The governor has also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center, as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.

“The recent flooding has affected the lives of Alabamians in many parts of our state,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “This State of Emergency will assist in connecting Alabama to the resources required to respond to current and future impacts caused by recent flooding throughout the state.”

By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by the ongoing flooding and impact of the recent flooding. Among offering other assistance, the SOE issued by the governor allows local education authorities to appeal to the State Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling the local school calendar with respect to student days or employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.

The governor encourages Alabamians to always tune in to their local forecasts and remain weather aware, especially as the state could potentially continue experiencing flooding in the foreseeable future.