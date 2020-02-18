NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman in Serious Condition after Fiery Wreck in the Daytona 500

by Alabama News Network Staff

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman is listed in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a wreck in the final lap of the Daytona 500 NASCAR race on Monday.

Doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening, according to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing.

Today, the team released this statement:

Newman, the driver of the #6 Ford, was in the lead coming into the final turn with Ryan Blaney and eventual Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in close pursuit when the crash happened, which sent Newman’s car airborne. It was then hit on the driver’s side with sparks and flames erupting.

Newman is 42 years old. He began his NASCAR career in 2000 and has 18 victories.