NCAA Moving Towards New Transfer Rule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The NCAA is moving toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.

A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year.

Currently, football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s hockey and baseball players must sit out one season after transferring. The NCAA adjusted waiver criteria two years ago to give more athletes the chance to become immediately eligible, but that has led to complaints about inconsistency in the process.

If the plan is adopted, any athlete in good academic standing and not facing a disciplinary suspension will be allowed to transfer and play immediately for the new school.

