Periods of rain through Thursday

by Shane Butler



We’re in the middle of a rainy weather pattern that will linger into Thursday. Periods of rain will work through the area and add another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall before its all said and done. Fortunately, we don’t see anything becoming too strong or severe with any of the systems passing through here. We actually have improving weather on the way as high pressure pushes into the deep south Thursday night into Friday. This moves the clouds and rain out and replaces it with clear and colder conditions. Temps will only manage 50s highs and lows will head into the lower 30s late week. It’s been a while since we’ve had a freeze but that looks likely Saturday morning. It only stays dry through Saturday because the next system is rapidly moving into the area Sunday. We expect this to be another rain maker for the early half of next week.