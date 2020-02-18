Rain and Storms at Times; Flash Flood Watch in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain has become widespread across Alabama overnight, with some embedded thunderstorms, but no severe storms, just more heavy rainfall at times. For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Alabama.

Today will be mild as temperatures head into the 70s. The front will push down into South Alabama tonight and then stall in that part of the state. We will mention a risk of scattered rain Wednesday, but a decent part of the day will be dry, but cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

On Thursday, a wave low pressure forms along the front with rain become widespread again Thursday. It will be a cold rain as most of South/Central Alabama communities will hold in the lower 50s all day. That batch of rain will end Thursday night. Rainfall totals between tonight and Thursday night are expected to be in the 2 to 3 inch range for most of the state. So some flooding will be an issue, but again severe storms are not expected any day.

DRIER TO END THE WEEK: An area of high pressure will slide into the state Friday, pushing the front to the south and bringing an end to the rain. On Friday, sky becomes sunny as dry air moves into the state; Friday’s high will be in the mid 50s. Sunny weather continues Saturday; we start the day off cold, near freezing, followed by a high in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds move in Sunday, but for now we will maintain a dry forecast with a high in the low 60s. However, rolling into next week, another active and wet week looks on tap with rain returning Monday and continuing at times through at least midweek.

Stay dry!

Ryan