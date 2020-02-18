Runaway Prattville Teen Possibly Traveling to Iowa

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance on locating 16-year-old runaway, Destiny Ann George.

On February 14, George left her Prattville residence and have not returned.

George is described as a 16-year-old white female standing 5’7″ tall, blue eyes, brown hair, weighing around 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red t-shirt with “the struggle is real” printed on it.

She may be traveling to Iowa via bus transit routes.

If any has any information regarding the whereabouts of George, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500 or Secret Witness (334) 361-2599.