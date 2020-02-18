Sewell Hosts Town Hall Meeting & Resource Fair in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The high cost of healthcare was front and center at a town hall meeting and resource fair in Selma.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted the events.

She says healthcare is the most pressing issue she hears about from her constituents.

“We have to do something about the rising cost of healthcare in this country,” said Sewell.

“We want lower prices, we want better access to healthcare, we want to be able to have primary physicians right here in our community.”

Sewell says medical bills can financially destroy a family due to the sky rocketing price of healthcare.

“Medical costs have really caused the ruin of many families financially,” said Sewell.

“I can’t tell you how many families come up to me, and members of families, and talk about the outrageous cost of prescription drugs.”

Sewell hosted a town hall meeting — in addition to a resource fair at Vaughan Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

But while healthcare was the main focus at both events. It wasn’t the only focus.

Sewell also talked about the significance of the census and how important it is — for everyone in Alabama to be counted.

“We want to make sure that the 7th congressional district is counted. Alabama gets something like $16 billion dollars annually for 55 federal programs. And that’s solely dependent upon population.”

Sewell is hosting a Census Hiring Fair next week at Wallace Community College Selma — to help people find census jobs.

More information is available at sewell.house.gov.