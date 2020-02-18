Third Suspect Charged with Murder of University of South Alabama Professor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a third person has been arrested in the killing of a University of South Alabama economics professor.

Mobile police say Anthony Womack Jr., 23, is charged with murder in the November slaying of Matthew Wiser. Two other men were arrested in Wiser’s slaying in December. Authorities say the 39-year-old Wiser was shot to death during what appears to have been a home invasion in November.

Police say Womack is also charged with marijuana possession in an unrelated case.

Court documents aren’t available to show whether he has a lawyer.

