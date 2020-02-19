Update: Alabama Senate Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

Update: The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 8-1 with one member abstaining to approve a medical marijuana bill and send it to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 medical conditions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on the bill this morning before taking the vote.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for conditions including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain.

They would be able to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

