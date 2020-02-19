More Rain Tomorrow But There’s Sunshine Ahead

by Shane Butler



If you’re wanting sunshine, you’re going to need to hang in there for one more day. The last in a series of rain makers will pass through the state on Thursday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible. It’s going to be mainly light to moderate rain and no threat for severe storms. Temps struggle to climb through the 50s due to the wet weather conditions.

A change to dry but colder weather is in store for Friday into Saturday. The sky does clear but the air will be much colder. We start out in the mid 30s Friday morning. There will be abundant sunshine throughout the day but temps only manage lower to mid 50s for highs. It’s going to be even colder Saturday morning. We expect upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. More sunshine and dry conditions get us into the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday we’re expecting moisture to begin working back into the area. This will eventually lead to clouds and rain. It’s looking like a couple of days with rain and possibly storms early next week. Temps will head upwards with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.