Rain At Times Wednesday; A Dreary Thursday Ahead

by Ben Lang

The weather hasn’t been so kind to central and south Alabama lately, at least in terms of sunny days. Wednesday morning began on a cloudy, cool, and wet note for much of our area. Rain continues at times through this afternoon, with temperatures for many remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s. An exception to that is extreme south Alabama, where Andalusia/Opp recorded a temperature of 75° prior to noon. This evening looks less-than-fantastic, with temperatures in the upper 50s at 7PM, falling into the mid 50s by 11PM. Showers continue at times also. Another round of widespread rain arrives after midnight, and continues through much of Thursday. Lows fall to near 50°.

Rain could be widespread in our area on Thursday, at least through early in the afternoon. Thursday’s weather looks even less pleasant as a whole, with highs in the low 50s and a northeast wind near 10 mph. The rain finally clears our area late Thursday afternoon, with the sky gradually clearing Thursday night. Colder air returns, with lows falling into the mid 30s Thursday night.

Looks like sunshine finally returns Friday. It’s going to be cooler, however, with highs in the 50s. Friday night lows could fall to near or just below freezing under a clear sky.

The weekend begins on a mostly sunny and dry note Saturday. It looks a bit milder also, with highs near 60°. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds increase on Sunday, and showers are possible by late in the day. The clouds keep Sunday night’s low temperatures warmer, generally in the upper 40s.

Rain looks likely again early next week. Our next weather system arrives from the west on Monday, producing widespread showers and possibly a few storms. The GFS and Euro model are split on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Euro clears the system quickly, leading to dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the GFS stalls the system with rain still possible Tuesday Wednesday. We’ll likely get more clarity on the forecast as we get closer to next week. However, it appears in could be quite warm next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70 each day.