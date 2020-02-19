Rain Remains in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

The cold front continues to push down into the South Alabama and we are still dealing with widespread rain this morning across South and Central Alabama. Through the day, we should see the rain taper off some, but the sky will remain mostly cloudy with a high in the low 60s. Rain begins to overspread the state again tonight.

COLD, WET THURSDAY: A wave of low pressure moves along the stalled front to our south, and rain becomes widespread tonight and through the day tomorrow. Expect a steady, soaking, cold rain with temperatures holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will end from west to east Thursday evening as dry air finally pushes into the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An area of high pressure will slide into the state Friday and the sky becomes sunny with highs Friday close to 55°. Sunny, dry weather continues Saturday; we start the day off cold, near freezing, followed by a high in the upper 50s. Clouds begin to return Sunday, and for now we will maintain a dry forecast with a high in the low 60s, but rain should return to the state Sunday night. Rolling into next week, active and wet weather looks to continue with rain Monday, continuing at times through at least midweek.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan