Sweetwater High School Employee Charged with Sexual Contact with a Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Sweet Water High School teacher has been arrested and indicted for having sexual contact with a student.

Johnny Lockett, 28, was a P.E. teacher and assistant football coach at Sweet Water High School.

Lockett is charged with school employee having sexual contact with a student.

Marengo County Chief Deputy Kenneth Collier says the sheriff’s office opened an investigation — after being contacted by school officials.

Collier says during the course of the investigation — evidence was found that showed Lockett had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17 year old female student — for about a month.

Marengo County School Superintendent Luke Hallmark issued the following statement:

“We recently learned of an allegation that a Marengo County School Board employee had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. We take all such allegations extremely seriously and immediately initiated an internal investigation, at which time the employee in question resigned. We have turned over all information in possession of the school system related to the allegations to appropriate state and local officials.”

Lockett was indicted by a Marengo County Grand Jury last week.

He is currently out on bond after posting a $30,000 bond.