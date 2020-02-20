Andalusia Police Department Joins Forces with Crimestoppers in Effort to Reduce Crime in the City

by Alabama News Network Staff

In efforts to reduce crime and empower citizens to report crime being committed in the City of Andalusia, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Andalusia Police Department have joined forces to fight crime.

The City of Andalusia residents can now contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers with any information they may have regarding a crime. To report a crime, residents can call 215-STOP.

Now every citizen has multiple options to be empowered to report a crime.

All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 when their tip leads to an arrest. All rewards are paid within 30 days.