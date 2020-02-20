Cloudy, Cool, Wet, & Windy Thursday; Colder With Sunshine Returning Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a mess of a morning across central and south Alabama. Widespread rain covered most of our area by sunrise, and it still covers our entire viewing area at midday. Expect the widespread, steady rain to continue through at least mid-afternoon. A flash flood watch continues through 6PM for a large chunk of our area. Temperatures slowly fall this afternoon, dropping into the 40s by early this evening. Rain gradually tapers off this evening, but clouds linger with a breezy north wind. Expect temperatures to fall from the upper 40s at 7PM into the low 40s by 11PM. Due to a north wind of 10 to 15 mph, wind chills drop into the 30s. Air temperatures fall into the mid 30s under a clearing sky tonight. Winds stay up, so winds chills could be in the mid 20s early Friday morning.

Sunshine finally returns Friday, but it will feel more like a February day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 50s, and winds remain somewhat breezy out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night looks clear and cold with lows near 30°.

The weekend begins on a mostly sunny and dry note Saturday. It looks a bit milder also, with highs near 60°. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the mid 30s. Clouds increase on Sunday, and showers are possible by late in the day. The clouds keep Sunday night’s low temperatures warmer, generally in the upper 40s.

Rain looks likely again early next week. Our next weather system arrives from the west on Monday, producing widespread showers and possibly a few storms. Most of the rain exits Tuesday as the system departs to our east, but lingering showers are possible. There could be a few showers around on Wednesday also, but that looks a little less likely than it did yesterday. Cooler temperatures return mid to late next week. Despite a mostly sunny sky next Thursday, high temperatures only reach the 50s with lows near 30°.