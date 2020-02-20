Flash Flooding Possible Today; Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

SOAKING RAINS TODAY: A wave of low pressure is tracking along the Gulf Coast today and is bringing a widespread soaking rain to the state today. Today will be a raw, chilly, winters day with a cold rain falling. Temperatures will hover around 50° most of the day and gusty northeasterly winds will make it feel colder.

Rainfall totals today will be in the 1-3 inch range for much of South/Central Alabama, and for that reason a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for today. The rain finally comes to an end late today, and the sky clears tonight as as nice push of dry air moves into the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An area of high pressure will slide into the state Friday and the sky becomes sunny with highs Friday in the low 50s. Sunny, dry weather continues Saturday; we start the day off cold, near freezing, followed by a high in the upper 50s. Clouds begin to return Sunday, and for now we will maintain a dry forecast with a high in the low 60s, but rain should return to the state Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be rainy again, but front looks to push through the area on Tuesday, so the rain should come to an end during the day Tuesday. Behind the front, northwesterly flow takes over and we should see drier, and much colder air return to Alabama for the second half of the week and continuing into the first week of March. We are not done with winter just yet…

Stay dry!!!

Ryan