Rain Ending Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler



The back edge of the rain is working into west Alabama and it will gradually end from west to east across the state this evening. The skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Northerly winds will usher in much colder air and you will feel the change early Friday morning. Temps start out in the mid 30s and only rebound into the lower 50s by late afternoon. High pressure will become the main weather feature and this will help provide us sunny skies both Friday and Saturday. It’s setting up to be even colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday morning. Abundant sunshine should eventually get us into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. The ridge of high pressure begins moving east and away from later Sunday. This will allow moisture to return as the next frontal boundary approaches Monday. We expect more rain early next week and then a change to colder conditions late week.